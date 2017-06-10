ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Adam West, known as TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, dies at 88

Actor Adam West, shown in costume on January 23, 1966, stars as the Caped Crusader on the new "Batman" television series.In a Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, he arrives at Variety Power. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Adam West, best known as TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed Saturday.

American actor passed away Friday night in Los Angeles after a battle with leukemia.

"He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today," read a statement posted on Facebook by the actor's family.

West received continued success in the ABC series "Batman." His credits also include "The Three Stooges," "The Outlaw is Coming," and the 1962 film "Geronimo," among many more.

West did voice over work for more recent shows such as "The Fairly OddParents," "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebritybatmanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' released
Bay Area Weekend Events: Chocolate, bluegrass show, triathlon
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Anti-Sharia law rally planned in Santa Clara Saturday
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
Top Republican trio urges Trump to act on Russia
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
BART closing Lake Merritt, Fruitvale stations for track work
Show More
I-TEAM: Oakland A's chaplain under fire as molestation accusations emerge against some former summer camp staff members
Oakland teen battling cancer graduates high school
Deputies: Teen randomly stabbed by transient at library
Mountain View police say drone caused power outage
VIDEOS: Warriors, experts discuss Game 4 loss on ABC7's 'After the Game'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
More Photos