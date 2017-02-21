Alex Trebek raps Kanye West, Drake lyrics on 'Jeopardy!'

"Jeopardy!" viewers a side of Alex Trebek the world has never seen before during Monday's show.Rap and Jeopardy may not go together normally, but Trebek had hustle and flow when he took on Drake's "Started From the Bottom," Designer's "Panda," Kendrick Lamar's "Maad City" and lastly, Kanye West's controversial hit "Famous.""They mad they ain't famous, they mad they still nameless, but we still hood famous," he rapped. "Yeah we still hood famous."After the contestant answered, "Who is Kanye West," Trebek wryly replied, "Yes. I hope I don't get an email from him."Although he didn't drop the mic, he did wrap all the answers in the "Let's Rap, Kids" category. Will there be a mixtape in his future? Only time will tell.You can watch "Jeopardy!" on ABC7 every weekday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.