AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland -- WATCH LIVE

Singers get ready - auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area this month! Open call auditions will take place at Jack London Square in Oakland on Sunday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Singers get ready - auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area this weekend! Open call auditions will take place at Jack London Square in Oakland Today.

If you're in a hurry, click here and you'll get all the information on the auditions and how to make sure you can sing your heart out.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest confirmed to host 'American Idol' on ABC

There's still time Bay Area! Do you want to make your singing dreams come true? Have you always felt like you're a superstar -- well head on over to Oakland ASAP.

But if you can't make it in person, don't worry. There are two ways to audition. You can submit a video on the show's site, or you can audition in person starting in August. Or you can do both.

"American Idol" will air next year. Pop star Katy Perry has been announced as the first judge for ABC's revival of the hit show.
Click here for the latest stories and videos about "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
