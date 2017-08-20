'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland -- WATCH LIVE

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Singers get ready - auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area this weekend! Open call auditions will take place at Jack London Square in Oakland Today.
#AmericanIdol bus is driving all over the country looking for the next singing superstar. Open auditions in #Oakland today! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dsZh53VYAO— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 20, 2017
If you're in a hurry, click here and you'll get all the information on the auditions and how to make sure you can sing your heart out.
RELATED: Ryan Seacrest confirmed to host 'American Idol' on ABC
There's still time Bay Area! Do you want to make your singing dreams come true? Have you always felt like you're a superstar -- well head on over to Oakland ASAP.
The line at #AmericanIdol auditions in #Oakland. pic.twitter.com/Ludl8Lm2A7— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 20, 2017
But if you can't make it in person, don't worry. There are two ways to audition. You can submit a video on the show's site, or you can audition in person starting in August. Or you can do both.
"American Idol" will air next year. Pop star Katy Perry has been announced as the first judge for ABC's revival of the hit show.
Click here for the latest stories and videos about "American Idol."
Hopefuls will sing in front of producers in Jack London Square. #AmericanIdol #abc7now pic.twitter.com/efu11Ozb18— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) August 20, 2017
Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.