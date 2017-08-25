COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor' breakup: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi call off engagement

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Another "Bachelor" couple has called it quits. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement just five months after the finale of their season of "The Bachelor" aired. The couple was most recently seen at the "Bachelor in Paradise" wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The former couple released a statement saying:

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

A sticking point for the couple which played out in their season was Grimaldi's desire to live in her Canadian hometown. They had been living in LA as he competed on "Dancing with the Stars."


When pressed in interviews about a wedding date, Vanessa and Nick always seemed to brush off the comments saying that they were enjoying their engagement. Sadly, she will have to return the ring to ABC.


For the record SIX "Bachelorette" couples remain together out of 13 seasons, while "The Bachelor" has a dismal TWO couples still standing out of 21 seasons, with one being a bit controversial. Jason and Molly Mesnick ended up together after Jason broke up with Melissa Rycroft during the "After the Final Rose" special and ended up getting back together with Molly. They remain happily married. The only other "Bachelor" couple to survive is Sean and Catherine Lowe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnick viallthe bachelorABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Rachel tries to give Dean closure, but Lee's issues dominated 'TMTA'
Fantasy date flop for Rachel, can she still find love?
Rachel professes feelings of love, then rips them away
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Eat Drink SF, Pancakes & Booze, Treasure Island Flea Market
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 3 storm
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Meeting held to discuss fate of Urban Shield program
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
Hurricane to bring 'large-scale' damage; FEMA chief 'afraid' residents won't leave
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
Show More
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Mom finds 18 baby rattlesnakes in children's playhouse
17 things teachers wish they could tell parents
Driver dangles noose from truck in San Leandro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos