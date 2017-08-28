HOUSTON --Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe is doing what he can to help other Texans impacted by the devastating flooding in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Lowe, who lives in Dallas, took to Twitter over the weekend to try to find a boat so he could help rescue those stranded by the flood waters.
Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental.— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017
Despite criticism that his plea was more of a publicity stunt than a genuine effort to help, Lowe said he was able to borrow a boat from a fellow good Samaritan.
Thanks to Twitter, I found a person who is selfless enough to let me use her boat. Leaving in AM. Thanks Jonathan. https://t.co/pNjJj9bjs6— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017
Monday afternoon, Lowe posted a series of photos to Instagram showing him in Houston and shared his thoughts on the experience.
"Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area," Lowe wrote. "I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget."
Lowe appeared as The Bachelor on the ABC show in 2013, proposing to contestant Catherine Giudici in the season finale. The pair married in 2014 and has one child together.
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
