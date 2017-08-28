HURRICANE HARVEY

Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe helps Houston flood victims

Sean Lowe posted a photo of himself piloting a boat through the flooding in Houston. (seanloweksu/Instagram)

HOUSTON --
Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe is doing what he can to help other Texans impacted by the devastating flooding in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.


Lowe, who lives in Dallas, took to Twitter over the weekend to try to find a boat so he could help rescue those stranded by the flood waters.



Despite criticism that his plea was more of a publicity stunt than a genuine effort to help, Lowe said he was able to borrow a boat from a fellow good Samaritan.



Monday afternoon, Lowe posted a series of photos to Instagram showing him in Houston and shared his thoughts on the experience.

"Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area," Lowe wrote. "I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget."



Lowe appeared as The Bachelor on the ABC show in 2013, proposing to contestant Catherine Giudici in the season finale. The pair married in 2014 and has one child together.

How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritybachelorhurricane harveyhouston floodhurricane
Load Comments
Related
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Celebs send their thoughts to Houston
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
JJ Watt raises over $1 million for Houston victims
Beyonce, more Houstonians react to historic flooding
Experts say Hurricane Harvey won't change California gas prices
6 feared dead in Houston after van reportedly swept away
More hurricane harvey
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift teams up with UPS to deliver album
Levi's Stadium board denied curfew extension
'Bachelor' breakup: Nick and Vanessa call off engagement
Eat Drink SF, Pancakes & Booze, Treasure Island Flea Market
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SF may charge feds for protest costs
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
Experts say Hurricane Harvey won't change California gas prices
Dramatic Hurricane Harvey moments shared on social media
Bay Area residents helping those in Houston
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Show More
Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled
1 in custody after shooting at public library in New Mexico
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Southwest Airlines expands service from San Jose airport to 8 new destinations
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos