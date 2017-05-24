COMINGUPROSES

'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'

Jennifer Matarese interviews "The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay took some time out to talk about the big premiere, meeting 31 men, and what's coming up next this season.

She said that she was a bit nervous for all of America to watch her begin this journey but overall she was "pleased" and thought it was "an accurate representation of exactly what happened that night."

Rachel said that she loved hearing the conversations amongst the men that first night because she didn't get to hear them while she was meeting everyone.

So what about "Whaboom?" Why on earth would she keep him around? Rachel said that she wanted to be entertained. "I was curious to know, is there more behind the Whaboom?" Rachel said. She wouldn't say whether there is or not so we'll have to watch!

Rachel also talked about her big kiss (or kisses!) with Bryan and the reaction from one of the guys she didn't know was looking on. Also, there are still 23 guys in the mix! That's only two fewer than most "Bachelors" and "Bachelorettes" start with usually. Rachel elaborates on the challenges that presents.

Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelorette" Monday at 8/7c on ABC!
