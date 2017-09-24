BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Airport Home Appliance and Mattress

EMBED </>More Videos

Create your dream kitchen with the help of Airport Home Appliance and Mattress. Now is the perfect time to get your home ready for the holidays! (KGO)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Create your dream kitchen with the help of Airport Home Appliance and Mattress. Now is the perfect time to get your home ready for the holidays!

Airport Home Appliance is the place to visit for new appliances. From top kitchen appliances to mattresses you will find everything you need. Airport Home Appliance is a family owned business with a huge selection and great prices.

Click here for more information.

Locations:

Berkeley Showroom: (510) 549-0800
2524 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704

Concord Showroom: (925) 265-7154
1505 Willow Pass Rd, Concord, CA 94520

Hayward Showroom: (510) 783-3494

20286 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA 94541

Redwood City Showroom: (650) 261-0200
2424 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063

San Jose Showroom: (408) 200-2100
966 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128

Will Call/Customer Pickup: (510) 342-7800
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areatheatereventsbay area eventshistoryHollister
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Inspiring Heroes share their stories of survival
Bay Area LIFE: Northern California Renaissance Faire
Bay Area LIFE: Learn how to make the perfect pizza
Bay Area LIFE: Go back in time with a Renaissance Faire
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: Inspiring Heroes share their stories of survival
Bay Area LIFE: Northern California Renaissance Faire
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland Raiders players sit during national anthem
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop given $87K
Redskins put it all together in prime time to rout Raiders
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
Davis slugs 41st, Cotton goes 5 strong as A's top Texas 8-1
Warriors' Kevin Durant: 'Sports is what brings us all together'
Trump administration announces new travel ban
Conservative Milo Yiannopoulos gives speech at UC Berkeley
Show More
Hope for survivors dwindles in Mexico days after deadly quake
Mountain lion sighting on Grizzly Peak prompts warnings
Nearly 2 dozen NFL players kneel for national anthem in London
Clayton Kershaw earns 18th win as Yasmani Grandal lifts Dodgers
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
More News
Top Video
Oakland Raiders players sit during national anthem
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop given $87K
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
Trump administration announces new travel ban
More Video