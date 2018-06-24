BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Celebrate 4th of July with the San Francisco Symphony!

Immerse yourself in a Shoreline Amphitheatre tradition of phenomenal music and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July! (KGO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Immerse yourself in a Shoreline Amphitheatre tradition of phenomenal music and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July! Listen as the SF Symphony's patriotic performance permeates the night air, as you watch the breathtaking firework show overhead. Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, the SF Symphony will feature compositions from Star Wars, chart-topping pop music performed by renowned Broadway vocalist Capathia Jenkins, hit songs from Pixar, a salute to our Armed Forces, and more. With spectacular performances culminating in a glittering, grand finale of fireworks, this event is a must-see for the entire family!

Event Info:

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Address:
Shoreline Amphitheatre
One Amphitheatre Parkway

Mountain View, CA
94043

Click here for ticket information.
