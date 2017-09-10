Bay Area LIFE: Go back in time with a Renaissance Faire

PACHECO, Calif. (KGO) --September 16, 17
Opening Weekend
New this year! Opening weekend special is now available for purchase online. No waiting in line at the Box Office to use your coupon. This year buy your opening weekend individual one day General Admission ticket online at the low price of $18 (a $10 savings!) plus processing fee.
September 23, 24
Pirate Invasion
Beware of pirates invading the village of Willingtown. The Queen's Royal Guardsmen are on the lookout for pillaging Privateers and ne'er do well seafarers. Children 7 and under can meet the Queen in our annual wee pirate costume contest.
September 30, October 1
Heroes & Warriors
We honor our military and invite you to celebrate as your favorite hero. Be it a knight in shining armor, or an Amazon Princess, all warriors are welcome.
October 7, 8
Oktoberfest
The Saint Hubertus German Mercenaries and their camp followers have arrived in the village to meet with the Queen. Kick off the Harvest season and raise a mug of Willingtown ale alongside of them as they celebrate Oktoberfest.
October 14, 15
Fantasy Forever
Join the fun and find your fantasy in our lively, little village as we welcome curious creatures and fantastical folk born from the imaginations of our guests. From ancient mystical creatures to Shakespearean fairies to futuristic time travelers, all are welcome.
Fantasy Costume Contest, Saturday!
Adults and children can register at the Centre Stage in the Food Court and be presented to the Queen. Times and details to be determined.
Northern California Renaissance Faire runs September 16th thru October 15th
WEEKENDS, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids 12 and under are free!
Casa De Fruta
Pacheco Pass, HWY 152
10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy
Hollister, CA 95023
Click here for more information on the Northern California Renaissance Faire