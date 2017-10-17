BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters take stand against bullying

The ABC's of Bully Prevention! The Harlem Globetrotters are helping students take a stand against bullying! (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Harlem Globetrotters are known for basketball wizardry entertaining more than 144 million fans in 122 countries and territories worldwide. For nine decades, this iconic team has been breaking down barriers, carrying out acts of kindness, and displaying their commitment to fans that goes beyond the game.

Known as the "Ambassadors of Goodwill," the Globetrotters have initiated a community outreach program called, "The ABCs of Bullying Prevention," in an effort to impact schools and communities internationally. This program focuses on Action, Bravery, and Compassion, comprising the ABCs and is designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence (NCSV).

Want to see these talented basketball stars in action? The Globetrotters will be coming to the Bay Area in 2018! Dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Date: January 13, 2018, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Location: Oracle Arena Oakland, CA

Date: January 14, 2018, Time: 2:00 p.m., Location: SAP Center San Jose, CA

Click here for more information.
