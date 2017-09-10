Bay Area LIFE: Learn how to make the perfect pizza

Fresh takes a little more time, but Papa Murphy's doesn't mind. It took them more than 250 recipes to find pizza dough that bakes golden brown in your home oven. Now they mix that recipe in every store, every day. Every store also takes time every day to grate 40-pound blocks of 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella and hand slice whole, never-frozen veggies. Since their pizzas are made to order, if you want a little more, or a little less, they've got you covered. It's a meal that makes everyone happy, especially you, because it only take 15 minutes at 425 degrees to bake a delicious and affordable pizza in your oven!Enjoy fresh and delicious take 'n' bake pizza from Papa Murphy's!Murphy's ComboCowboyHawaiianChicken GarlicPapa's All MeatPepperoniGourmet PizzasHerb Chicken MediterraneanAngus Steak and Roasted GarlicChicken Bacon ArtichokeGourmet VegetableSpicy Fennel SausageOriginalFresh PanStuffedThinGluten FreeMini Murph Pizza kits are a great way to get kids excited about making their own pizza! They come with dough, sauce, cheese and one topping of choice.You can also find salads and desserts at Papa Murphy's. Even homemade cookie dough you can take and bake at home!Papa Murphy's Sebastopol Location7231 Healdsburg Ave, Ste a,Sebastopol, CA 95472(707) 829-7272