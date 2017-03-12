BAY AREA LIFE

The Main Street Electrical Parade, one of the most popular of all Disney parades, has returned to Disneyland Park with all the lights, sounds, music and fun that have made it a beloved icon. (KGO)

An old favorite is back! Experience The Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland Resort.

The Main Street Electrical Parade, one of the most popular of all Disney parades, has returned to Disneyland Park with all the lights, sounds, music and fun that have made it a beloved icon. With nightly parades scheduled through Sunday, June 18, guests will have a limited time to enjoy the parade's encore performance.
Fun facts:
600,000 lights sparkle in the parade's nighttime journey from Small World Mall in Fantasyland to Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A. (approximate number).
22 floats illuminate the parade route at Disneyland, nearly doubling the number of floats from the parade's debut in 1972.
7 films are represented in the parade: "Alice in throughout the Wonderland," "Cinderella," "Peter Pan," "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Pinocchio," "Dumbo" and "Pete's Dragon."
27 beloved Disney characters perform show including Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell.

80 parade performers bring the magic to light including 10 To Honor America patriots, 16 royal court dancers and the Seven Dwarfs.

You can experience the limited-time return of the legendary parade now through June 18, 2017.

Go see for yourself why this shimmering celebration has been beloved for decades!

Click here to get more information.
