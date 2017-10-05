ABC7 ORIGINALS

Bay Area native pilots gear up for high-flying San Francisco Fleet Week

The Blue Angels soared over San Francisco Thursday afternoon practicing for their high-flying Fleet Week show. ABC7 News caught up with three of the pilots, who happen to be Bay Area natives. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you live in San Francisco, you probably heard a familiar roar Thursday afternoon.

It was the Blue Angels practicing for their Fleet Week air show. Three of the six pilots grew up in the Bay Area.
Watch the video in the player above to hear about their preparation and excitement for this Bay Area tradition.

Keep scrolling for more info on Fleet Week.

VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

Click here for more stories and video about Fleet Week.
