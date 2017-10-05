EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2494554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

If you live in San Francisco, you probably heard a familiar roar Thursday afternoon.It was the Blue Angels practicing for their Fleet Week air show. Three of the six pilots grew up in the Bay Area.