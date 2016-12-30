Looking for fun ways to ring in 2017 in the San Francisco Bay Area? Check out these events and find out where you can watch all the NYE fireworks displays!
Here are some transit resources to help you get around:
TRANSIT RESOURCES
BART will extend service until 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve 2016. Trains will run every 20 minutes after midnight with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.
Caltrain will provide free services this New Year's Eve starting 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. They will run regular weekday schedule plus four post-fireworks specials departing San Francisco Station at 12:45 a.m., 1:15 a.m., 1:45 a.m. and a 2:15 a.m. or when full.
WAZE
Waze is a social mobile application providing free turn-by-turn GPS navigation based on the live conditions of the road. The more you drive, the better it gets. Join the community of drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area today!
511
Most transit services will be enhanced for New Year's Eve. Check 511 for the latest updates.
AAA will provide a complimentary ride and vehicle tow up to 7 miles from the point of pickup to drivers who have consumed alcohol, but the service is not available everywhere. Click here for more information or call 1-800-400-4222.
Click here for more Bay Area transit holiday schedules.
SAN FRANCISCO
Embarcadero - Pier 14
Kick off the new year with FIREWORKS! The display begins at midnight along the waterfront in San Francisco Saturday evening.
Asian Art Museum
Ring in 2017 by taking a swing at a giant 2,100-pound, 16th-century Japanese temple bell during the "30th Annual Japanese New Year's Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Saturday, December 31 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m for members only and general admission is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Brava Theater Center
Watch "New Year's Eve Comedy Fiesta 2016," with Marga Gomez, Tom Ammiano, Carly Clayy, Priya Prasad, Butch Escobar and more. They'll team up for one night in the Mission District on Saturday, December 31 starting at 9 p.m.
Club Fugazi
Watch the Beach Blanket Babylon's festive New Year's Eve show on Saturday evening, December 31!
Davies Symphony Hall
A New Year's Eve event with Award-winning actors and Broadway veterans Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) bring their one-of-a-kind chemistry to the San Francisco Symphony for their first ever full-length concert collaboration.
New Year's Hornblower Cruises
Go aboard New Year's Eve cruises and dance the night away under midnight fireworks or enjoy New Year's Day with a full lunch buffet!
Palace Hotel
Join the spectacular celebration at NYE International Ball 2016!
BAY AREA
Napa Valley Wine Train
Spend your New Year's Eve with sparkling wine, gourmet dining, casino games!
New Year's Commodore Cruise
Enjoy an amazing night with dinner, dancing, and a fireworks display at midnight!
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Walk into a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights during Holiday in the Park. Enjoy rides, entertainment and lots of photo opportunities all the way to 2017!
USS Hornet Museum
Welcome 2017 onboard the historic World War II aircraft-carrier-turned-museum USS Hornet! The celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 with live music, a silent auction, cash bars, and food concessions. Count down to midnight with the spectacular view of the Bay Area skyline from the Flight Deck.
If you're staying in this New Year's, you can watch the countdown on ABC7!
Fourteen-time Billboard Music Award winner and ten-time American Music Award winner Mariah Carey will give the last big performance of 2016 when she performs live for over one million people in Times Square moments before the ball drops. Gloria Estefan and chart-topping country artist Thomas Rhett will also be performing on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Watch "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
Bay Area New Year's Eve Fireworks and Events 2016-2017
NEW YEAR'S EVE
More new year's eve
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News