SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Sierra Nevada Beer Camp
Sierra Nevada touts its Beer Camp as the largest craft beer festival in the country. On Saturday, Pier 48 in San Francisco's Mission Bay will feature hundreds of tastings, and one admission gives you access to them all. There will be live music and food trucks will be there to balance out the brew.
Dance show
If you're looking for something a little more artistic, Hope Mohr dance is doing a show called Precarious. On Friday and Saturday, you can make this a whole evening by starting with a walking tour through SoMa and the Tenderloin and ending with the show. The theme of the night is the history of labor in the city and the struggle of artists who keep getting priced out of their spaces.
Corgi ice cream social
If all you want to do is eat ice cream while being surrounded by dogs with stumpy legs, that's also happening this weekend. Smitten ice cream on Valencia is having a corgi ice cream social, with some of the proceeds going to Corgi Con. Corgi Con is an event later this Summer where 800 dogs and their owners show up at Ocean Beach.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.