Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Corgi Con
The last couple of weeks have been tough, and we could all use a reason to smile. How about a bunch of Corgis wearing costumes and going through an agility course? It's as rediculous as it sounds.
It may just be the distraction you need -- Corgis with their stumpy little legs and long bodies are irresistable and unintentionally hilarious. Put a Wonder Woman costume on one -- and now, as the kids say 'it's lit.'
To be honest, it feels like Corgi Con is constantly happening. The fall edition of the event happens at Ocean Beach Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Cliff House. It's free!
San Francisco Trolley Dances
Another free event happening Saturday and Sunday is for those who love to dance. San Francisco Trolley Dances is in its 14th year. You get on Muni's N-Judah line and makes stops to watch various dance troupes put on shows.
It starts in Soma and ends at Golden Gate Park. There are multiple shows a day and you can line uup for tickets at least a half hour before, since the shows are popular.
Wharf Fest, Chowder Fest at Pier 43
Head to Pier 43 for Wharf Fest and Chowder Fest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Street vendors and artist show up for the event and the weather should be perfect. Anyone can show up for the street festival even though the chowder fest is sold out.
