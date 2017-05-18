HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Dorthea Lange photo exhibit, Smuin ballet, Free Moana showing

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Dorthea Lange Oakland Museum of California exhibit

You likely already know the photo -- a depiction of a migrant mother would become the face of the Great Depression. What you might not realize is that it was taken by a photographer from the East Bay.

There is a fascinating new exhibit about photographer Dorthea Lange. Before she died, she trusted the Oakland Museum of California with 25,000 negatives. Lang actually made no money on her most famous photograph.

"Lang made no money on this photograph or in fact any of the photographs she made for the farm security administration," said Drew Johnson of the Oakland Museum of California.

At the new exhibit, you'll see the photos of the so-called Migrant Mother, her real name Florence Christie, that you probably haven't. You'll also learn what she thought of the iconic image.

And you'll see Lange's later work in Oakland.

"All of her photographs have an extraordinary, emotional power. We've observed people weeping in the galleries," Johnson told ABC7 News.

Dorthea Lange: Politics of Seeing runs through August at the Oakland Museum of California.

Click here for more information.

Smuin Dance Series 02
As part of San Francisco's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, Smuin presents Dance Series 02.

The contemporary ballet marks the return of critically acclaimed choreographer Trey McIntyre with this world premiere piece. It plays next weekend at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Click here for more information.

Free outdoor screening of "Moana"

There's a free showing of Disney's "Moana" in the Presidio Friday night. The weather should be great for this outdoor event.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
