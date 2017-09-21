Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Fall Beer Pour at Pier 39
Fall officially arrives this weekend and what goes best with the changing leaves, cooler weather, and pumpkins? Beer!
Kick things off Friday with a stroll around Pier 39 for the ''Fall Beer Pour''.
Participating businesses will offer local beer tastings and exclusive discounts, plus there will be live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance at Pier39.com or $25 at the event.
Oktoberfest By The Bay at Pier 48
The spirit of Munich, Germany comes to San Francisco with the 18th Annual 'Oktoberfest by the Bay'.
Enjoy three days of beer drinking and merrymaking at Pier 48 across from AT&T Park.
There will be plenty of music, dancing, and German food and drink.
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, there will be a separate day and night session Saturday, and it will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Fall Equinox Celebration at Ocean Beach
Celebrate autumn with Yoga and a dance party on beautiful Ocean Beach.
Outdoor Yoga SF will host a fall equinox celebration Saturday
Complete with a yoga session with headphones at sunset, a silent disco dance party with live DJs, and wrap things up with some groovy hip-hop moves.
Your moment of Zen will also include henna tattoos, hot tea, and vegan and chicken burritos.
