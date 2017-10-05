HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Italian Heritage Parade

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fleet Week
Fleet Week is here, and as we honor the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces, you can set sail on a living museum - the National Liberty Ship Memorial, also known as the SS Jeremiah O'Brien.

The all-inclusive cruise will take you around the San Francisco bay, with incredible views of Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and visiting Navy ships. You'll have the best seats in the city to watch the Navy's Blue Angels. Tickets are on sale for both Saturday and Sunday and include hot dogs, hamburgers, and chowder from Boudin Bakery. A wine selection and handcrafted beers will also be available. Boarding begins at 9 a.m. at Pier 45 and sailing goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Three days of free live music comes to Golden Gate Park with the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. No tickets needed, just head to Hellman Hollow, Marx, and Lindley Meadows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Enjoy over 90 acts on seven stages throughout the weekend including, Robert Earl Keen, Brandi Carlisle, T Bone Burnett, Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, and Lucinda Williams.

Click here for more information.

Italian Heritage Parade in North Beach

Or let your Italian roots shine at the 149th annual San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade. The action starts Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell in Fisherman's Wharf.

The parade route then continues through North Beach on Columbus and ends in Washington Square Park, where you'll find the Ferrari sports car display. All the parade events including hands on activities for kids and families are free.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
