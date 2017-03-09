Bay Area weekend events: Green beer, bacon and Bicycle riders in the bluff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Oakland's bacon and beer festival
The festival benefits Oakland Grown, a non-profit that helps local businesses, and if you want to get in, get tickets right now. This event always sells out, because, beer and bacon.
"Yeah, we have 20 restaurants and 24 breweries will be there Saturday plying their wears and keeping people happy," said Dan Del Grande, who works at Bison Brewery.
You can enjoy the bacon and the beer on Saturday, March 11 at Jack London Square Park.
San Francisco's naked bike ride
You could go to the San Francisco naked bike ride before you do the bacon and beer fest, but definitely not the other way around.
If you dare to bare all, the event starts at the Ferry Building. You'll get a great look at the city and the city will certainly get a great look at you.
San Francisco's 166th Saint Patrick's day Parade & Festival
If you prefer to keep your clothes on, you can watch what's billed as the country's oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day celebration.
You can catch the parade in San Francisco along Market street Saturday followed by an all day festival at civic center plaza.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.