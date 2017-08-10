Bay Area Weekend Events: Loving Cup yogurt, Outside Lands music festival, Beytz and Brunch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Frozen yogurt at Loving Cup San Francisco
You can never have enough sweet summertime treats and now you have a new option in the Marina -- Loving Cup.
The frozen yogurt concept opened by Liz Fieldler and her mother now has a fourth location at Union and Fillmore streets.
They start by making their own yogurt from non-fat, probiotic grass-grazed milk and then freezing it.
"And we make chocolate and vanilla, and then when you come into the store you choose chocolate or vanilla as a base and then we put it in this machine here with other real ingredients and we hand churn it to order," Fieldler told ABC7 News.
Other ingredients range from fruit to espresso beans, house-made caramel sauce and ganache. They even have homemade waffle cones and waffle cups.
Loving Cup also offers homemade rice pudding. "What makes ours a little different is that we make it with low-fat milk instead of heavy cream," said Fieldler.
Loving Cup also has locations in Russian Hill, Hayes Valley, and Greenbrae in Marin County.
Click here to learn more about Loving Cup.
Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park
Join over 200,000 of your closest friends at Golden Gate Park this weekend for Outside Lands music festival.
The 10th Anniversary headlining acts include Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, and Lorde.
And the three-day party won't just feature great music, there will also be plenty of food, wine, beer, art, and comedy. Your best bet is to take mass transit or the shuttle from Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Click here to learn more about Outside Lands.
Beytz and Brunch at Full Out Studios in Oakland
Or you can grab your favorite pair of heels and head out to Full Out studios in Oakland Sunday for Beytz and Brunch.
Confi-dance fitness will put on their Don't Worry Be Yonce dance class, which means, you guessed it, fierce dance routines set to the music of Queen Bey. Your ticket also includes brunch bites and smoothies.
Click here to learn more about Beytz and Brunch.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.