HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Memorial Day commemoration, Dumpling Time, Pier Pressure Cruise

EMBED </>More Videos

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

The most important part of the Memorial Day weekend is remembering those who gave their lives while serving our country.

Presidio Memorial Day event
The Presidio's annual Memorial Day event-- now in its one hundred forty-ninth year has become the largest commemoration on the West Coast.

Join active military, veterans, and their families for a special day Monday at the San Francisco National Cemetary.

The formal ceremony starts at 11 a.m.followed by a ranger-led history walk and a community picnic with burgers, patriotic music, and fun games for the whole family.

Dumpling Time restaurant
Dumpling lovers, now you can get your fix at Dumpling Time, on the border of SoMa and Mission Bay. The group behind San Francisco's Michelin-starred Omakase, opened the restaurant last week, and they offer a variety of Chinese and Japanese dumplings along with noodle specials, craft beer, sake, and wine.

You can even watch them hand-craft your meal with a seat near the dumpling room.

Pier Pressure Cruise
Set sail with fellow party-goers on Sunday on the Pier Pressure Cruise. You'll board a 350-passenger yacht at Pier 40 and enjoy spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, The Bay Bridge and of course the San Francisco skyline.

With four party decks, six DJs, and a three-hour sail around the bay, you're sure to have a good time.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinewhere you liveeventsfoodholidaymemorial dayChinese foodcruise shipSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOODLINE
Bay Area Weekend Events: Dorthea Lange photo exhibit, Smuin ballet, Free Moana showing
Bay Area Weekend Events: Summer of Love exhibit, Mario Kartwheel racing, KitTea Mother's Day tea tasting
Bay Area Weekend Events: Baile en la Calle; Wine, Women and Shoes; Golden Gate Park Botanical Garden Plant sale
Bay Area Weekend Events: Krav Maga class, gourmet ramen pop-up
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
'Bachelorette' Rachel on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors to face rival Cavaliers in NBA Finals
Massive pallet fire rages through Stockton
Parents of missing Vallejo teen return to abduction site one year later
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
East Bay soccer coach accused of molesting child
EXCLUSIVE: Goats flee fast-moving fire in Milpitas
Natural scenery at Lake Tahoe being defaced by graffiti
Show More
Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Decision expected tomorrow in Napa HS hazing
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Parents of missing Vallejo teen return to abduction site one year later
Michael Finney debunks green tea weigh loss myth
Natural scenery at Lake Tahoe being defaced by graffiti
More Video