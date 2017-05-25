Bay Area Weekend Events: Memorial Day commemoration, Dumpling Time, Pier Pressure Cruise

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
The most important part of the Memorial Day weekend is remembering those who gave their lives while serving our country.
Presidio Memorial Day event
The Presidio's annual Memorial Day event-- now in its one hundred forty-ninth year has become the largest commemoration on the West Coast.
Join active military, veterans, and their families for a special day Monday at the San Francisco National Cemetary.
The formal ceremony starts at 11 a.m.followed by a ranger-led history walk and a community picnic with burgers, patriotic music, and fun games for the whole family.
Dumpling Time restaurant
Dumpling lovers, now you can get your fix at Dumpling Time, on the border of SoMa and Mission Bay. The group behind San Francisco's Michelin-starred Omakase, opened the restaurant last week, and they offer a variety of Chinese and Japanese dumplings along with noodle specials, craft beer, sake, and wine.
You can even watch them hand-craft your meal with a seat near the dumpling room.
Pier Pressure Cruise
Set sail with fellow party-goers on Sunday on the Pier Pressure Cruise. You'll board a 350-passenger yacht at Pier 40 and enjoy spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, The Bay Bridge and of course the San Francisco skyline.
With four party decks, six DJs, and a three-hour sail around the bay, you're sure to have a good time.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.