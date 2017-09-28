HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: SharktoberFest, street fairs

EMBED </>More Videos

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

SharktoberFest
You've heard of Oktoberfest, but have you heard of the slightly more dangerous SharktoberFest. The event is happening this weekend and it's a fun, free family event being held in the Presidio this weekend. Head to the Marine Sanctuary visitor center starting 11 a.m. Saturday and celebrate the return of the majestic great white sharks to our ocean back yard.

Yes, you'll be able to see live sharks, but also enjoy the costume contest, a parade, and talk to shark experts.

Click here for more information.

Street fairs in SF
In San Francisco, there will be two major street fairs to check out. First - check out the Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown, which is happening all weekend long. It's a classic now in its 27th year, with vendors, food and several parades. The Grand Parade is Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and both free to attend.

Click here for more information.

Castro Street Fair
Or go to the Castro Street Fair founded by Harvey Milk in 1974. It will be located in the heart of the Castro District at Market and Castro streets. There will be hundreds of booths lining the streets and multiple stages with live music. Money from the event goes towards maintenance of the world-famous rainbow flag that flies in Harvey Milk Plaza. Entry is a suggested $10.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinewhere you liveeventsbay area eventsalcoholcraft beerbeerocean beachSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOODLINE
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
Bay Area Weekend Events: Sumo wrestling, beach cleanup, beer tasting
Bay Area Weekend Events: Oakland Pride, The SF Hunt, Rum fest
Goonies in Mission Bay, SF Shakespeare Festival, Aloha Poly Festival
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars talk about return of 'Grey's,' 'HTGAWM' for TGIT
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder and pop culture icon, dead at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Injuries, road closures reported after second rock slide in Yosemite
Teenager arrested in Richmond hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
ICE arrests 101 in LA in large-scale operation targeting sanctuary cities
Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school
Former Santa Clara female counselor accused of sexual misconduct arrested
Santa Clara settles police excessive force lawsuit for $6.7 million
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Show More
SF parents wait for refund after nursery school abruptly closes
Santa Clara Valley groundwater back to pre-drought levels
Disney's California Adventure transforms for Halloween Time
Suspect ID'd in deadly officer-involved shooting in Emeryville
Crews rescue man trapped under VTA train in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Carjacking suspect in custody after chase ends in Hayward
SF parents wait for refund after nursery school abruptly closes
Teenager arrested in Richmond hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old
Parents, students shaken after boy stabbed at San Jose high school
More Video