Bay Area Weekend Events: SharktoberFest, street fairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
SharktoberFest
You've heard of Oktoberfest, but have you heard of the slightly more dangerous SharktoberFest. The event is happening this weekend and it's a fun, free family event being held in the Presidio this weekend. Head to the Marine Sanctuary visitor center starting 11 a.m. Saturday and celebrate the return of the majestic great white sharks to our ocean back yard.
Yes, you'll be able to see live sharks, but also enjoy the costume contest, a parade, and talk to shark experts.
Street fairs in SF
In San Francisco, there will be two major street fairs to check out. First - check out the Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown, which is happening all weekend long. It's a classic now in its 27th year, with vendors, food and several parades. The Grand Parade is Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and both free to attend.
Castro Street Fair
Or go to the Castro Street Fair founded by Harvey Milk in 1974. It will be located in the heart of the Castro District at Market and Castro streets. There will be hundreds of booths lining the streets and multiple stages with live music. Money from the event goes towards maintenance of the world-famous rainbow flag that flies in Harvey Milk Plaza. Entry is a suggested $10.
