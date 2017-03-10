ENTERTAINMENT

Hilarious moment as BBC live interview interrupted by two adorable kids

The BBC logo is displayed above the main entrance to Television Centre on October 18, 2007 in London, England. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

In a hilarious clip, a BBC guest expert's kids interrupted a live stream by acting up in the background.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, when his children burst in.


First a toddler entered into the room, performing a dance behind the BBC World News interviewee, followed shortly after by a baby in a walker.

The broadcaster continued to ask his next question while pointing out: "... I think one of your children has just walked in."

Seconds later, a woman rushed in and scooped up the mischievous pair of children in her arms.

"Pardon me, my apologies," said the professor as the kids were rushed out.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfunny videochildrenfeel goodtelevision
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
KNOW AND TELL: Woman performs interpretive dance at city hall meeting
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife expecting second child
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
SeaWorld prepares for final orca birth
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrating Irish heritage with recipes from classic dishes
Bay Area weekend events: Green beer, bacon and Bicycle riders in the bluff
Sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Disney World
Lottery announced for $10 'Hamilton' tickets in SF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland police officer involved in car accident
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
Man killed in Santa Clara officer-involved shooting
Palo Alto police search for bus sex assault suspects
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Show More
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos