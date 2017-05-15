COMINGUPROSES

Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits

(ABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
It's a sad day for "Bachelor" Nation. "The Bachelor's" Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have called off their engagement and have broken up.

The sugar sweet former couple released a statement to "PEOPLE" saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The season 20 "Bachelor" Ben famously fell in love with Bushnell who he gave his final rose to, and JoJo Fletcher, who went on to become "The Bachelorette" and is engaged to Jordan Rodgers.


Higgins and Bushnell had been living together in Denver and had also been featured on the Freeform show, "Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?" The show displayed the couple's shortcomings and issues involving trust. It's not easy to get over knowing the man you are with also told another woman within days of you that he loved her. While on the show, they decided to put the wedding they had been planning on hold. He used the fact that she wanted a coconut wedding cake and didn't realize he was allergic to coconut as just one of the reasons they needed to take some more time as an engaged couple.



Freeform also recently aired "Disney Fairy Tale Weddings" hosted by Higgins and Bushnell. The 90-minute special highlighted all of the amazing ways you could celebrate your wedding at Disney.

There's no word on what's next for the now single "Bachelor."

Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" with Rachel Lindsay begins next Monday on ABC! You won't want to miss the big premiere at 9 p.m. (EDT).
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorben higginschris harrisonABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Nick and Vanessa talk about life after 'The Bachelor'
'The Bachelor' Nick Viall gets engaged
Nick picks his final two on 'The Bachelor'
Raven wants more than a rose from 'The Bachelor' Nick
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Powers Boothe dies at 68
Bay Area Weekend Events: Summer of Love exhibit, Mario Kartwheel racing, KitTea Mother's Day tea tasting
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward
2 firefighters injured while putting out Antioch house fire
Tour of California Bike Race heads to Bay Area for Stage 2
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
Teen boy youngest ever to graduate from Texas Christian University
Show More
Man who died after being tased by Rohnert Park police ID'd
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
Public upset over veteran's visitation with no coffin
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos