Bill Maher's use of racial slur on 'Real Time' sparks criticism

NAN wants to meet w/ HBO asap about the normalizing of the use of the N word. I know and love Bill Maher but this is unacceptable. I will — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

address this Bill Maher issue and our move on HBO at this morning's NAN Saturday Action Rally. My address is live at 10 am/et on Impact TV. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher." Sasse joked that he would like to have Maher visit Nebraska and work in the fields, which prompted Maher to use a slur in a joke that he was a house slave.The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.Maher's publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.