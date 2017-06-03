ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Maher's use of racial slur on 'Real Time' sparks criticism

In this Jan. 25, 2013, file photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher hosts "Real Time with Bill Maher" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/HBO, Janet Van Ham, File)

LOS ANGELES --
Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show Friday night.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher." Sasse joked that he would like to have Maher visit Nebraska and work in the fields, which prompted Maher to use a slur in a joke that he was a house slave.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

Maher's publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHBOracismcivil rightsdiscriminationLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pro-Trump rally held in support of withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement
Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
Ghost Ship fire investigations underway 6 months after deadly fire
Berkeley police seek help finding missing woman with down syndrome
Show More
Tuna containing Hepatitis A may have been served at 5 Bay Area restaurants
South SF neighborhood on precautionary do-not-drink notice
SJSU basketball player arrested for violent robbery
Family of Angel Ramos demanding autopsy results after police shooting
What Really Matters: Keeping the main thing the main thing
More News
Photos
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
PHOTOS: NBA Finals kick off at Oracle Arena
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
More Photos