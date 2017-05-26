CONCERT

BottleRock Napa festival kicks off amid heightened security

EMBED </>More Videos

Visitors are flooding into Napa for the first day of BottleRock. They're there to enjoy good food, good music and a good time. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Visitors are flooding into Napa for the first day of BottleRock. They're there to enjoy good food, good music and a good time.

But security is a concern, just days after the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in England.

A giant yellow hand greets you at the entrance to BottleRock. It's sure to be all over Instagram. AT&T says network traffic here increases by 50 percent each year.

"We're constantly improvising and innovating to provide this type of capacity to our customers," AT&T Radio Frequency Engineering Group's Michael Caniglia said.

RELATED: Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock

Customers who flooded the tiny roads leading into downtown Napa are from as far away as Austin, Texas.

"I love that there's a combination of the wine and the food and the music. You don't find that kind of combination really at any other festival," Texas visitor Ariel Lopez said.

But Lopez also found something else out of the ordinary. "There's definitely more bag checks. They check you with like the security wands, make you empty your pockets. I mean, it's more than what you saw a year or two ago," Lopez said.

RELATED: Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock festival

Just days after the terror attack at a concert in England, security is a priority. "It's very guarded with checkpoints and there are a list of people who are known to be coming through for deliveries or assisting for the event and it's very well controlled," Napa Police Dept. Lt. Chase Haag said.

And fans are preparing, too. "If we get separated, we have a meet up time and kind of have our own backup plans as well in case something did go wrong. That we know we're all accounted for and that we're safe," one festivalgoer said.

That's yet another reason AT&T brought this cheese wheel antenna, increasing capacity tenfold. "If there's an emergency, we don't want to have any blocked calls," Caniglia said.

So fans can focus on what really matter. "Great music, great wine, great beer," one festivalgoer said.

On the lush new lawn or in those plush new suites. "I am die-hard Tom Petty. I have to hear "Free Fallin" live. I'm so excited. And burgers and beer," another festivalgoer said.

Click here for more information about the BottleRock Napa festival.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on music festivals.
Related Topics:
entertainmentartthe artsconcertfestivallive musicwinewine industrymusicNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Napa's Bottlerock Festival
CONCERT
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Straus ice cream cone, sourdough bread starter kit
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
More concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tens of thousands of people flocking to Napa for BottleRock
Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! opens Saturday
Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Napa County Superintendent of Schools speaks on hazing
Pilot injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport
Woman says Legacybox photo service lost her priceless photos
Man hit by driver in Livermore, CHP warns of impaired driving
Goats recovering after being injured by Milpitas grass fire
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Straus ice cream cone, sourdough bread starter kit
Show More
Big Sur businesses remain open despite devastating landslide
Warriors to face Cavaliers in NBA Finals for 3rd straight year
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Building that partially collapsed in Oakland was set to open next year
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
More News
Top Video
Goats recovering after being injured by Milpitas grass fire
Pilot injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport
Woman says Legacybox photo service lost her priceless photos
Warriors to face Cavaliers in NBA Finals for 3rd straight year
More Video