Breaking good: 'stress therapy demolition' comes to San Jose

Looking for a new way to vent some steam? A new business is here to help. The fresh arrival to Downtown, Break Stuff , is located at 115 N. Fourth St., Suite 125According to its website, the new business "is the Bay Area's first and only Stress Therapy Demolition Center whose purpose is to provide a venue to the public that encourages controlled chaos." Items available for smashing include television sets, glass bottles, computers, garden gnomes, and more.There are five different packages available on site; customers can choose to bring in their own stuff to destroy for $25, or go all out and demolish 30+ glass bottles, two medium items and two large items for $100. (Check out the options here .)With a five-star rating out of five Yelp reviews, Break Stuff is on its way to developing a local fan base.David A., who reviewed the new spot on July 4, wrote, "My girlfriend surprised me with this experience and it was so rad! I never knew this kinda thing was actually a thing, but it is! We had so much fun smashing stuff.""This was a ton of fun! I went with a group of co-workers after finding a Groupon," added Lauren B. "It's a great stress reliever and a fun weekend excursion. Pick out some songs ahead of time--we got caught off but managed to find some loud tunes to smash stuff to."And Chelsey C. wrote , "We used a sledge hammer and baseball bats to destroy a microwave, industrial office printer, a case of glass bottles and more! Would highly recommend!! We will be back again."Break Stuff is open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.