ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54

EMBED </>More Videos

Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES --
Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces (2.3 kilograms).

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbabybirthpregnancyu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Show More
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
Man drowns trying to save boy at Sequoia National Park
More News