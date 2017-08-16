ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bruce Lee biopic director, actor present plaque to San Francisco hospital where star was born

A new movie based on the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and Chinese kung fu master Wong Jack Man is also helping the San Francisco hospital where the martial artist and movie star was born.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new movie based on the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and Chinese kung fu master Wong Jack Man is also helping the San Francisco hospital where the martial artist and movie star was born.

The biopic, "Birth of the Dragon," is set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco.

FULL VIDEO: Star of new Bruce Lee biopic talks to ABC7 in SF
A new movie is set to be released that's based on the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and Chinese kung fu master Wong Jack Man. On Wednesday, the film's star Philip Ng spoke with ABC7.



On Wednesday, the film's director George Nolfi and star Philip Ng presented a commemorative plaque to Chinese Hospital, where Bruce Lee was born in 1940.

"I tried to capture the spirit of Bruce Lee. He was a superhero but he was also a human being," said Ng. He went on to say, "'Birth of the Dragon' was here, so having the press conference here and also, you know, brings that point to life and also we want to help the community and have people donate to this hospital so they can further help the community."

PHOTOS: Bruce Lee biopic director, actor in SF
Director George Nolfi and actor Philip Ng of the Bruce Lee biopic "Birth of the Dragon" presented a commemorative plaque to Chinese Hospital on Wednesday.



Nolfi added, "Bruce was born in 1964. In this film, he's young, not fully formed... trying to prove himself, recently married and dealing in a world where he's trying to become a movie star. He was thinking of racism and constraints that might keep him down. You can see that in the movie... why he's fighting and how it transformed him. He's like a movie star being born in this movie."

Wednesday night's premiere of "Birth of the Dragon" is a benefit for Chinese Hospital.

The film is set to be released in theaters nationwide on Aug. 25.

