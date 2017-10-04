ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Busy Bay Area weekend prompts heightened security at Fleet Week, Hardly Strictly

A San Francisco police officer stands guard outside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before a Gorillaz concert on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From Fleet Week to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, officials are focused on keeping crowds safe in the Bay Area after the mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas.

It'll be a busy weekend in San Francisco as two events are expected to attract thousands of people. San Francisco police are ready.

With Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, thousands of people will be in San Francisco. ABC7 News spoke to people who plan to attend the music festival -- reluctantly.

When asked what her concerns were Michaelle Arquines of San Francisco said, "Definitely my safety. My parents have been calling me a lot. But definitely the safety of the city."

There's no doubt that Sunday's horror in Las Vegas has given people pause about attending events that draw huge numbers. But San Francisco's police chief has a message for those who plan to attend the events -- Bill Scott says there will be a lot more officers than in years past, and they will be visible.

Scott discussed security for this weekend at Wednesday's police commission meeting. "We're actually stepping up our deployment more. We have our tactical team that will be out and deployed. There's a counter assault element there. We have no known threats to our city, but we want people to feel safe."

The SFPD is counting on the public's help, reiterating the slogan: If you see something, say something.

