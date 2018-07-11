Cardi B announces birth of her first child

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday, which her representative confirmed. The girl was born Tuesday.
"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offset," the caption read on a photo showing the rapper nude and very pregnant.
It's the 25-year-old's first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
RELATED: Rapper Cardi B's bodyguards accused of attacking fan
The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.
This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.
CNN contributed to this story.