Cardi B announces birth of her first child

Cardi B announced the birth of her daughter on her official Instagram account. Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus!

Cardi B is celebrating the birth of her first child.

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed Kulture Kiari Cephus during a post on Instagram Wednesday, which her representative confirmed. The girl was born Tuesday.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offset," the caption read on a photo showing the rapper nude and very pregnant.


It's the 25-year-old's first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

RELATED: Rapper Cardi B's bodyguards accused of attacking fan

The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.

This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

CNN contributed to this story.
