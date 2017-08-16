Cedar Point to open 'tallest, fastest' roller coaster of its kind

Cedar Point announced Wednesday that it will soon be home to the "tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world.""Steel Vengeance" will combine a steel track with a wooden structure that climbs to a height of more the 200 feet. Cedar Point said the new coaster provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride.Cedar Point said its latest addition breaks several records:-World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)-World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)-World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)-World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)-World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)-Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)-Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)-Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)-Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)-World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster (a hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet, the definition of a hyper coaster)The ride is slated to open at the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park in spring of 2018.