ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cedar Point to open 'tallest, fastest' roller coaster of its kind

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a virtual ride on the new "Steel Vengeance" roller coaster coming to Cedar Point. (WLS)

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
Cedar Point announced Wednesday that it will soon be home to the "tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world."

"Steel Vengeance" will combine a steel track with a wooden structure that climbs to a height of more the 200 feet. Cedar Point said the new coaster provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride.

Cedar Point said its latest addition breaks several records:
-World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet)
-World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 mph)
-World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)
-World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)
-World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

-Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)
-Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)
-Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
-Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
-World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster (a hybrid construction of smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure, but also reaches a height of over 200 feet, the definition of a hyper coaster)

The ride is slated to open at the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park in spring of 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamusement parkamusement rideroller coasterworld recordOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bruce Lee biopic director, actor present plaque to SF hospital
Discover a Whole New World at Disney's Aladdin...and Enter to Win 4 Tickets to the SF Show!
SeaWorld euthanizes Orca whale, third Orca death this year
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Winning numbers drawn in $430 million Powerball jackpot
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
Mountain of debris left after Santa Rosa homeless camp cleared
Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist
Solar eclipse tourism helps spike camping gear sales
SJSU professor accused of harassment going back to work
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Show More
ICE raid in West Oakland related to sex trafficking
Sister of San Francisco Twin Peaks murder victim wants justice
Bay Area officials react after calls for President Trump's removal
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
Security guard arrested in SF Burlington Coat Factory shooting
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
Mountain of debris left after Santa Rosa homeless camp cleared
Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist
More Video