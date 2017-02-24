Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties

While Hollywood's biggest night is all about the awards, it's also all about the swag. Pre-Oscars parties in Hollywood provide lights, camera, glitz, and glamor.ABC7 News attended one of many get-togethers where celebrities can load up on lavish goods. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress is a happy attendee of one style lounge, as is veteran sitcom actor Richard Kind."This is great," said Kind. "They're ridiculous. All we do is show up, that's ridiculous in this world."Companies eager to see their products on celebrities provide thousands of dollars worth of items for free. Some offer unique experiences.Andrew Casias was giving away the experience of attending a rocket launch.Sammy Moustaf of Ideal of Sweden was giving away phone cases, special ones. "So what we do is we make the magnetic," he said. "And you simply suck and snap it in. This is definitely not the Ikea of cellphone covers."Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson was there shopping, but also talking shop. When asked what he thinks about this year's Oscar nominations he said, "Very diverse this year, happy about that. "La La Land" gonna win lots of awards."As the celebrities party, fans are soaking up the oscar experience and crews are busy putting the finishing touches on the Dolby Theater to ensure all will be perfect on Hollywood's biggest night.