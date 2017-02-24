OSCARS

Celebrities get incredible swag bags at pre-Oscars parties

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hollywood's biggest night may be all about the awards, but swag comes in a close second. The lavish goods offered to celebrities vary from phone cases to luxury trips. ABC7 News talks with Randy Jackson, Richard Kind and Candi Burress. (KGO-TV)

By
HOLLYWOOD (KGO) --
While Hollywood's biggest night is all about the awards, it's also all about the swag. Pre-Oscars parties in Hollywood provide lights, camera, glitz, and glamor.

RELATED: Oscars to be star-studded, diverse night

ABC7 News attended one of many get-togethers where celebrities can load up on lavish goods. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burress is a happy attendee of one style lounge, as is veteran sitcom actor Richard Kind.

"This is great," said Kind. "They're ridiculous. All we do is show up, that's ridiculous in this world."

Companies eager to see their products on celebrities provide thousands of dollars worth of items for free. Some offer unique experiences.

Andrew Casias was giving away the experience of attending a rocket launch.

Sammy Moustaf of Ideal of Sweden was giving away phone cases, special ones. "So what we do is we make the magnetic," he said. "And you simply suck and snap it in. This is definitely not the Ikea of cellphone covers."

Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson was there shopping, but also talking shop. When asked what he thinks about this year's Oscar nominations he said, "Very diverse this year, happy about that. "La La Land" gonna win lots of awards."

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel opens up about preparing for Oscars

As the celebrities party, fans are soaking up the oscar experience and crews are busy putting the finishing touches on the Dolby Theater to ensure all will be perfect on Hollywood's biggest night.

Watch the Oscars on ABC7 with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Related Topics:
entertainmentacademy awardsOscarshollywoodpartycelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Oscars to be a star studded and diverse night
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
'La La Land' pays subtle tribute to Hollywood classics
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Oscars to be a star studded and diverse night
These are the diamonds Hollywood stars will wear Oscar Sunday
'La La Land' pays subtle tribute to Hollywood classics
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats
Show More
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose resident must start over completely after flood
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
More News
Top Video
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
San Jose mobile home park begins physical, emotional cleanup after floods
Concord police say mom probably saved infant's life during dog attack
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
More Video