Celebs recount 'surreal' 1st red carpet experiences

While many actors are naturals in front of the camera when they're on set, walking the carpet is a whole other thing -- and everybody remembers their first. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
While many actors are naturals in front of the camera when they're on set, walking the carpet is a whole other thing -- and everybody remembers their first.

The lights, the cameras, the questions: It's a lot to take in.

"The first carpet I ever walked was probably for my first film, which was quite a big success, at the Berlin Film Festival. I just remember all the flashing cameras and stuff. It was strange and surreal," said actor Riz Ahmed, who recently appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Just last month, Australian actress Ruby Rose experienced her first big Hollywood red carpet for the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

"There were performances and thousands of people, and they literally shut down the street and I was like, 'This is a red carpet?' Because in Australia we just go into the cinema and there's a little red carpet and a photo wall -- that's what I was expecting," she shared. "We got helicopters and flames and I was like, 'What is this? This is like a movie in itself.'"

And then, of course, there's what to wear. Oscar nominee Natalie Portman has top designers dressing her when she walks the red carpet now, but it wasn't always that way.

"My first red carpet was the premiere of "The Professional" when I was 13, and my mom bought me a cow print, fake-fur jacket that I wore on the red carpet with my hair slicked back. It was a very exciting moment," Portman, nominated for best actress in the film "Jackie," joked.

"The very first time I walked the red carpet was for the "Beverly Hills Cop" premiere. I remember I had on a glitter, stupid jacket with glitter all on it like a maniac...," laughed actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

Don't' miss the 89th Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, Feb. 26.
