Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in a North Carolina convenience store

Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike in a NC convenience store (Facebook/Channing Tatum)

STATESVILLE, North Carolina --
Actor Channing Tatum made a surprise stop at a North Carolina convenience store this week.

The "Magic Mike" star posted the encounter at the Sunoco gas station in Statesville on Facebook Live. Statesville is about 40 miles north of Charlotte.


In the 6-minute video, Tatum walks through the store and grabbed a beverage and candy bar before dancing with the clerk, Beatrice.

Tatum, who is known for his dance skills, has done several live videos around the state to promote his new film "Logan Lucky." The movie is about two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a Nascar race in North Carolina.
