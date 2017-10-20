It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!ABC's Halloween programming kicked off Thursday night with the 1966 special,followed by theHalloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs, including, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT, 1 p.m. ET| 12 p.m. CT (with Halloween episodes running every weekday after), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 pm. CT, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT, 9:31 p.m. ET | 8:31 p.m. CT(with bonus cartoon), 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CTTUESDAY, OCT. 311 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT