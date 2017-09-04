Fan favorite pro Cheryl Burke is coming back next season to battle it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on "Dancing With the Stars."
The two-time champion, announced live on "Good Morning America" today that she would return for season 25 of "DWTS."
An early contender, she took home the Mirror Ball trophy for two consecutive seasons, 2 and 3, with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Her last competition was with celebrity partner and Olympian Ryan Lochte during season 23 when she came in seventh place.
See the full lineup of pro dancers returning to "DWTS" next season here.
The full celebrity cast of "DWTS" will be announced on "GMA" on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
