SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --At Levi's Stadium, the road barricades have been set up and the traffic cones are in place on Tasman Dr. as Santa Clara gets ready to host the Coldplay concert on Wednesday night.
Schedule for tonight's #ColdplaySanFrancisco concert in #SantaClara. Some worried about whether band will abide by city's 10pm event curfew. https://t.co/fYxNfpeK6w— Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) October 4, 2017
All of this comes amid concerns over whether Coldplay will abide by the city's 10 p.m. weeknight curfew. The San Francisco 49ers, who manage Levi's Stadium under the oversight of the stadium authority, expect the show to run late.
In May, the band U2 didn't finish its concert until close to midnight, prompting city officials to fine the 49ers with a $1,000 fine. Recently, team officials said they were unable to secure an Ed Sheeran concert because of the curfew.
We spoke to a couple of residents who live directly behind the stadium. Both said they don't mind the noise coming from the concerts as long as the city is adequately compensated through revenue generated from hosting such events, which in turn is to be directed to the general fund.
City leaders are currently in the midst of launching an outreach campaign to gather data from residents regarding noise, parking and trash issues related to the stadium since it first opened.
Teresa O'Neill, a Santa Clara city councilwoman, says more feedback is needed from residents before the council decides whether to consider extending the curfew beyond 10 p.m. on weeknights. The city council previously voted to deny the 49ers' request for an hour-long extension on behalf of Coldplay.
Furthermore, security continues to on the minds of many people in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Some Coldplay concertgoers expressed their nervousness on social media, but said they wouldn't be deterred from attending tonight's performance.
Stadium security officials have been working closely with the Santa Clara Police Department in the lead up to this event and say they're more than prepared to keep visitors safe.
"At Levi's Stadium, we continually evaluate and adjust our public safety measures to incorporate the latest best practices, technology and available information into our procedures and protocols," says Bob Lange, 49ers spokesman.
Parking lots around Levi's Stadium open at 4 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Alina Barez and Tove Lo will open the show at 6:45 p.m. with Coldplay scheduled to the stage at 8:45 p.m.