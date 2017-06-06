Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are hearing from the Canadian police officer who initiated the original investigation into allegations the entertainer drugged and violated a woman in 2004.Det. Dave Mason testified Tuesday that accuser Andrea Constand told him she felt woozy soon after Cosby gave her pills and that she was semi-conscious as he touched her breast and genitals.Constand went to police in her native Ontario about a year after she says Cosby assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home.The case was eventually forwarded to investigators there, but Cosby wasn't charged until a new prosecutor reopened the case in 2015.Mason testified that Constand said she'd waited to come forward because she was embarrassed and was daunted by Cosby's strong standing at his alma mater Temple University, where she worked for the basketball program.He says she told him and two other investigators that she felt Cosby place "something foreign" in her genitals but wasn't specific.Mason, trained as a sexual assault response officer, said he got the impression Constand couldn't remember some details because of the effects of the pills.