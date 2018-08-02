ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Crazy Rich Asians' is more than a rom-com, it's a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans

EMBED </>More Videos

"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom," said Jon Chu, who grew up in his father's famous San Francisco restaurant, Chef Chu's. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
"Crazy Rich Asians" is a romantic comedy based on an international best-selling novel. The premise is a Stanford-educated professor discovers her boyfriend comes from one of the wealthiest families in Singapore. A generational, socioeconomic, and cultural clash follows, threatening their romance.

"We all know families are insane, the insane in-laws, the cousins and things," said actor Henry Golding, who plays male lead Nick.

VIDEO: 'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom," said Jon Chu, who grew up in his father's famous San Francisco restaurant, Chef Chu's.



"Crazy is supposed to modify the word rich. They're not rich, they're crazy rich," said actress Constance Wu, who plays female lead Rachel. You may know her as the witty mom in ABC's family sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat."

But you probably didn't know that the director, 38-year-old Jon Chu, grew up on the Peninsula, working in his dad Lawrence Chu's iconic restaurant, which hosted a party in celebration of the film Thursday.

Chu has had several hits in recent years, including, "Now You See Me 2" but "Crazy Rich Asians" is different.


"To have an Asian couple kiss on screen is a huge deal in a Hollywood movie," he said.

The film is the first Asian-American focused studio movie since the "Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago. Chu turned down a huge offer from Netflix, including complete creative control and went with Warner Brothers to ensure the film would be seen in theaters.

When asked if he thinks the viability of other Asian-American projects depends on the success of his film, Chu responded, "Yes and no. It doesn't depend on it. If it doesn't work, we've got to keep going and I know for a fact that there are movies in development. They're waiting to see how this movie does and how fast they greenlight those."

Golding and Wu say they definitely feel pressure, too.
For more stories, photos, and video on movies, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsrestaurantasian americansmall businessmoviesLos Altos
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fun and games: family-friendly deals in Vallejo this week
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News