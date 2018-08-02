"We all know families are insane, the insane in-laws, the cousins and things," said actor Henry Golding, who plays male lead Nick.
"Crazy is supposed to modify the word rich. They're not rich, they're crazy rich," said actress Constance Wu, who plays female lead Rachel. You may know her as the witty mom in ABC's family sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat."
But you probably didn't know that the director, 38-year-old Jon Chu, grew up on the Peninsula, working in his dad Lawrence Chu's iconic restaurant, which hosted a party in celebration of the film Thursday.
Chu has had several hits in recent years, including, "Now You See Me 2" but "Crazy Rich Asians" is different.
"To have an Asian couple kiss on screen is a huge deal in a Hollywood movie," he said.
The film is the first Asian-American focused studio movie since the "Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago. Chu turned down a huge offer from Netflix, including complete creative control and went with Warner Brothers to ensure the film would be seen in theaters.
When asked if he thinks the viability of other Asian-American projects depends on the success of his film, Chu responded, "Yes and no. It doesn't depend on it. If it doesn't work, we've got to keep going and I know for a fact that there are movies in development. They're waiting to see how this movie does and how fast they greenlight those."
Golding and Wu say they definitely feel pressure, too.
