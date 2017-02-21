ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley spent Tuesday evening at a special event honoring iconic journalist, Bob Woodruff.Dan will sit down with the longtime ABC News Anchor and Reporter at San Jose State.The University has awarded Woodruff with the 2017 John Steinbeck Award, which he called an incredible honor."He's a man who is a hero for everyone that is in love with literature. And so it's a man I've known on these pieces of paper for all these years. The thought that I'd get an award in his name, in his honor, is the greatest gift I think I'd ever have gotten," said Woodruff.Money raised from ticket sales for the event will benefit the San Jose State Veterans Resource Center.