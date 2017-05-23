ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24 finale

EMBED </>More Videos

NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater won the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars."

By Cari Skillman
LOS ANGELES --
Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" comes to an end with a trio of fan favorite dancers.

It seems like fans would have been happy with either Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei or David Ross taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

But in the end, the glitter dome went to NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater.



Major League Baseball star David Ross and Lindsay Arnold took second place, while pop star Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy claimed third.

Jennings apparently enjoys his new dance skills so much, he's joining the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights!" tour. It kicks off June 16 and runs through Aug. 13.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceerin andrewsABCreality television
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
NorCal native lists 'Whaboom' as occupation on 'The Bachelorette'
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Dublin school board debates proposed school near Santa Rita jail
Alameda Unified votes unanimously to close Lum Elementary
5 injured as SFO-bound plane catches fire at NJ airport
A's ramp up security after Manchester concert attack
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Police: Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates who don't approve
Show More
Philly man exonerated after 24 years in prison: 'I feel wonderful'
Security concerns grow for Napa's BottleRock
Bay Area native, Indy 500 competitor talks Giants, racing, and the Bay
Passengers on flight from Manchester to SFO react to arena bombing
Closing arguments made in murder trial for S. Bay guards
More News
Top Video
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
5 injured as SFO-bound plane catches fire at NJ airport
A's ramp up security after Manchester concert attack
Dublin school board debates proposed school near Santa Rita jail
More Video