'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed

In a special all-athlete season of, Olympics athletes, a basketball legend and more will be hitting the ballroom floor.Kareem Abdul-JabbarMirai NagasuJosh NormanChris MazdzerJamie AndersonJohnny DamonJennie FinchArike OgunbowaleTonya HardingAdam Ripponrevealed the cast Friday.The Olympics are well represented this season. The cast includes figure skating legend Tonya Harding, whose life and involvement in a 1994 attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was recently explored in the movieBut Harding is hardly the only famous figure skater in the cast. Friends and 2018 Olympics teammates Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu both expressed interest in being on the show while they were in South Korea to compete earlier this year. The two exchanged friendly trash talk after being announced as part of the cast onSpeaking of Olympic superstars, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who won gold in women's slopestyle in PyeongChang, will also be joining the cast. And there's a silver medalist vying for the silver Mirror Ball. Chris Mazdzer, the first American male to place second in singles luge, will be sliding into the competition.Two-time Olympic softball player Jennie Finch has been asked to be on the show before, but she said that what attracted her to join this time was the all-athlete aspect of this season.And the star power certainly doesn't stop with Olympians. Also competing is basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA MVP and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Another hoops player on the dance floor will be Arike Ogunbowale, the star of the Notre Dame NCAA women's championship-winning team.And football fans know who they'll likely root for: Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins is the only football player in the cast.Baseball fans can cheer for Johnny Damon, who played for multiple teams in his MLB career including the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.