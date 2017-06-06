BILL COSBY

Daughter from 'The Cosby Show' stands by comedian at trial

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby's TV daughter said she came to the courthouse on the first day of his sexual-assault trial because she would want similar support if "the tables were turned."

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on "The Cosby Show," said Monday that "ultimately it's about standing by your truth." And, she said, her truth was to be at court and to be supportive.

"I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned," said Knight Pulliam, 38. "Right now it's the jury's job and the jury's decision to determine guilt or innocence. It's not mine or anyone else's."

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and violating an employee of Temple University's basketball program at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Knight Pulliam says she's sensitive to the gravity of the charges, given her Kamp Kizzy Foundation's mission to promote self-esteem, empowerment and motivation in girls.

She said that she is praying for everyone involved.

"I don't condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but, at the end of the day, our court system is set up ... you're innocent until proven guilty," she said. "The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down."

Cosby was beloved as America's Dad for playing Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. His Twitter account on Monday sent out a message thanking "Cliff and Claire's 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus."
Related Topics:
entertainmentbill cosbytelevisionsexual assaultsexually assaultPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial
Bill Cosby: Judge rules Quaaludes comments are admissible; Spanish fly jokes aren't
Chloe Goins' case against Bill Cosby still pending
BILL COSBY
Bill Cosby trial begins
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby in Pennsylvania court for sex assault case
Bill Cosby drops defamation case against Beverly Johnson
Sex assault case against Cosby can proceed
More bill cosby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Bill Cosby trial begins
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Beloved Amador Valley High teacher dies day after retiring
Attacker shot near Notre Dame Cathedral, police say
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Petaluma man says friend stole $200K of Star Wars memorabilia
British police ID 3rd London Bridge attacker
Police say grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing
Show More
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
Now they tell us? Babies should sleep in their own room
Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM
Comey 'looking forward' to testifying on Russia probe: Burr
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos