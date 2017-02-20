Despite rain, crowds celebrate Chinese New Year in Marin

All the festivities, including the traditional Lion Dancers, had to be moved inside the Discovery Museum in Sausalito. ABC7 News anchor Natasha Zouves was asked to return as emcee for the event."This is a full-circle moment for me," said Zouves. "I grew up in the North Bay, and I remember going to this celebration when I was little. It's an honor to be here."The Marin Chinese Cultural Association says more than 2,000 people braved the pelting rain and wind for the celebration.There were traditional activities, like calligraphy and storytelling, as well as newer, high-tech entertainment. Families could make laser-cut paper lanterns before enjoying a new year meal to usher in good luck.Performances included the Marin Chinese Cultural Association Lion Dance Team as well as demonstrations by 10,000 Victories Kung Fu."As a performer, this is what you love. We're trying to preserve the traditional Kung Fu," said Scott Jensen, head instructor at 10,000 Victories. "Today was very hectic because of the rain, but the audience is young and for many of them, this is the first time they've ever seen it in person."