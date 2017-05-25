DISNEYLAND

Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! ride set to open

EMBED </>More Videos

The Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! adventure ride will be opening in two days at the Disney California Adventure park. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Disney's new Guardians of the Galaxy -- MISSION: BREAKOUT! ride will be opening in just two days.

ABC7 News got a sneak peak of the new attraction at Disney California Adventure.


It features some our favorite characters from the movie, including Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon.

You may remember it used to be the tower of Terror, but it has since been transformed into a new free-falling experience.


The ride opens to the public on Saturday.

ABC7 News Reporter Matt Keller is among the first to test the ride.

Watch Matt's reports from Disneyland Resort on ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. AndClick here for his updates on Twitter.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdistractioncaliforniaamusement parkamusement ridedisneydisneylandsouthern californiabuzzworthyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISNEYLAND
Original concept art for Disneyland going up for auction
Looking for a fun job this summer? Disneyland is hiring
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Star Wars' premiered on this day 40 years ago
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
'Bachelorette' Rachel on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'
Disney live streams dedication of Pandora- The World of Avatar
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Facebook's Zuckerberg delivers Harvard graduation speech
Moraga residents raise funds for security cameras
BART swears in a new transit police chief
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
SJ jury begins deliberations in jail guards' murder trial
Show More
6 goats injured in vegetation fire near East Milpitas neighborhood
Reporter allegedly body slammed by GOP congressional candidate speaks out
Body found at Bernal Heights Park in SF
Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
More News
Top Video
Facebook's Zuckerberg delivers Harvard graduation speech
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Reporter allegedly body slammed by GOP congressional candidate speaks out
More Video