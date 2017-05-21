Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards

Some of the biggest names in music are getting ready to hit the magenta carpet for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.Cher will receive the Billboard Icon Award and perform one of the biggest hits of her career. It'll be her first awards show performance in 15 years.There will also be performances by Celine Dion, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.You can watch the awards starting at 7 p.m. on ABC7.