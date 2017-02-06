  • BREAKING NEWS Artist live sketches the Oscar Nominee Luncheon -- WATCH LIVE
Intel drones light up sky behind Lady Gaga during halftime show

At least 10,000 Intel drones put on a spectacular light show behind Lady Gaga during the halftime show. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara-based Intel played a big part in the halftime show.

The lights dancing behind Lady Gaga above NRG Stadium were Intel drones.
After the show, an Intel commercial showed the drones sailing back to the ground like stars falling from the sky.

Intel says its software can control more than 10,000 drones at a time.
By the way, Lady Gaga will be at AT&T Park on August 13 and in Sacramento two days later.
