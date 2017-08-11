'DuckTales' reboot to premiere on Disney XD

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A 30-year-old Disney classic is making a comeback -- a new version of the animated adventure show "DuckTales" is debuting on the Disney XD channel.
VIDEO: 'DuckTales' new Disney XD theme song
The new "DuckTales" is launching with an hour-long television movie that will be presented all day starting at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 12 and run 24 consecutive times.
The series' regular episodes will begin Saturday, Sept. 23.
The "DuckTales" remake has been eagerly awaited by a generation of fans who grew up with the show, including executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones, who loved the original series so much he even used lyrics from the theme song at his wedding!
Written and produced by Jennifer Olney.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.